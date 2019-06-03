Protesters, some of them claiming to have been seriously injured during the last six months Yellow Vest demonstrations, hold a placard reading in French “Join our forces for a more just world”. Photo: AFP
French minister Laurent Nunez says he has ‘no regrets’ over handling of ‘yellow vest’ protests despite number of serious injuries
- A number of protesters have lost the use of an eye when hit by the rubber bullets, and some people who tried to pick up the stun grenades lost a hand as they exploded
Topic | France
Protesters, some of them claiming to have been seriously injured during the last six months Yellow Vest demonstrations, hold a placard reading in French “Join our forces for a more just world”. Photo: AFP