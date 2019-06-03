Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Kostas Bakoyannis the winner of the mayoral race in Athens speaks to supporters after his election victory. Photo: AP Photo
Europe

Alexis Tsipras’ ruling left under threat as conservatives sweep Greek local elections

  • Conservative opposition New Democracy party candidates look likely to have won 11 of the country’s 13 regions
Topic |   European Union
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 4:05am, 3 Jun, 2019

Updated: 4:05am, 3 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Kostas Bakoyannis the winner of the mayoral race in Athens speaks to supporters after his election victory. Photo: AP Photo
READ FULL ARTICLE
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves after casting her vote at a polling station near her home in Thames Valley, England. Photo: PA via AP
Europe

Main UK parties take battering in England’s local elections as voters express frustration over Brexit deadlock

  • Voters turn to smaller parties as governing Conservatives lost control of several local authorities and hundreds of seats
Topic |   Brexit
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 8:06pm, 3 May, 2019

Updated: 8:06pm, 3 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves after casting her vote at a polling station near her home in Thames Valley, England. Photo: PA via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.