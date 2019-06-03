US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump depart for travel to Britain. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump UK visit: ‘special relationship’ tested as US president puts trade, security and China’s Huawei on the table
- Trump brings Brexit advice on state visit to troubled UK
- US president will warn Britain against dealing with China’s Huawei
Topic | Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump depart for travel to Britain. Photo: Reuters
President Donald Trump shakes hands as he meets with British Prime Minister Theresa May. Photo: AP Photo
Ahead of state visit to London, US President Donald Trump urges the UK to be ‘very careful’ over Huawei and 5G
- Warning comes amid concerns that Huawei is controlled by the Chinese government and presents a global security threat
Topic | Huawei
President Donald Trump shakes hands as he meets with British Prime Minister Theresa May. Photo: AP Photo