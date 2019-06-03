Nutella brand Go! snacks on display at an exposition in Chicago. Photo: Bloomberg
Striking French workers block world's biggest Nutella factory
- The stoppage has hit the Villers-Ecalles factory of privately-owned Italian confectionery giant Ferrero, which normally churns out 600,000 jars per day
- Workers want a 4.5 per cent pay rise as well as a 900 euro (US$1,000) bonus, but management has offered only a 0.4 per cent rise
