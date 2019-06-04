Channels

US President Donald Trump and Britain's Queen Elizabeth raise their glasses at the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in London on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Europe

Donald Trump calls Queen Elizabeth a ‘great, great woman’ as British monarch hosts lavish banquet for US president’s London visit

  • Guests dined on steamed fillet of halibut, saddle of new season Windsor lamb, strawberry sable with lemon verbena cream and fresh fruit
  • Queen and Trump emphasise shared heritage, strong cultural links and strong economic ties between US and Britain
Topic |   Donald Trump
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 6:10am, 4 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:10am, 4 Jun, 2019

Britain's Queen Elizabeth greets US President Donald Trump as he arrives at Buckingham Palace. Photo: Reuters
Europe

Donald Trump’s UK visit: ‘special relationship’ tested as US president puts trade, security and China’s Huawei on the table

  • Trump brings Brexit advice, teases ‘very big trade deal’, on state visit to troubled UK
  • US president will warn Britain against dealing with China’s Huawei
Topic |   Donald Trump
Agencies

Agencies  

Published: 4:05pm, 3 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:29pm, 3 Jun, 2019

