US President Donald Trump and Britain's Queen Elizabeth raise their glasses at the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in London on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump calls Queen Elizabeth a ‘great, great woman’ as British monarch hosts lavish banquet for US president’s London visit
- Guests dined on steamed fillet of halibut, saddle of new season Windsor lamb, strawberry sable with lemon verbena cream and fresh fruit
- Queen and Trump emphasise shared heritage, strong cultural links and strong economic ties between US and Britain
Topic | Donald Trump
Britain's Queen Elizabeth greets US President Donald Trump as he arrives at Buckingham Palace. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump’s UK visit: ‘special relationship’ tested as US president puts trade, security and China’s Huawei on the table
- Trump brings Brexit advice, teases ‘very big trade deal’, on state visit to troubled UK
- US president will warn Britain against dealing with China’s Huawei
