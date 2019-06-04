Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, and US President Donald Trump. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump’s long-running feud with London Mayor Sadiq Khan
- Before landing in the UK, Trump called Khan ‘a stone cold loser’ – the latest shot in a spat between the two since 2015
Topic | Donald Trump
Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, and US President Donald Trump. Photo: AFP
US President Donald Trump. Photo: AFP
US President Donald Trump denies calling Duchess Meghan ‘nasty’, despite clearly saying it in recorded interview
- Trump claimed the quote was manufactured by the ‘Fake News Media’, even though his remark can be heard during a recording of the interview
Topic | Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump. Photo: AFP