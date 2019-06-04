Channels

Theresa May, outgoing British prime minister, welcomes US President Donald Trump to London. Photo: Bloomberg
Europe

Trump promises UK a ‘phenomenal’ post-Brexit trade deal, solution to Huawei discord

  • Trump’s state visit has been cast as a chance to celebrate Britain’s ‘special relationship’ with the US, improve trade links and reaffirm security cooperation
  • Thousands took to the streets of London to protest the US leader, about everything from his climate change scepticism to his anti-abortion stance
Topic |   Donald Trump
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 11:03pm, 4 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:54pm, 4 Jun, 2019

Theresa May, outgoing British prime minister, welcomes US President Donald Trump to London. Photo: Bloomberg
