Theresa May, outgoing British prime minister, welcomes US President Donald Trump to London. Photo: Bloomberg
Trump promises UK a ‘phenomenal’ post-Brexit trade deal, solution to Huawei discord
- Trump’s state visit has been cast as a chance to celebrate Britain’s ‘special relationship’ with the US, improve trade links and reaffirm security cooperation
- Thousands took to the streets of London to protest the US leader, about everything from his climate change scepticism to his anti-abortion stance
Topic | Donald Trump
Theresa May, outgoing British prime minister, welcomes US President Donald Trump to London. Photo: Bloomberg
Britain's Queen Elizabeth with US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump’s UK visit: ‘special relationship’ tested as US president puts trade, security and China’s Huawei on the table
- Trump brings Brexit advice, teases ‘very big trade deal’, on state visit to troubled UK
- US president will warn Britain against dealing with China’s Huawei
Topic | Donald Trump
Britain's Queen Elizabeth with US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania. Photo: AFP