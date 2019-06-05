Channels

Ivanka Trump and Britain's Prince Harry review items from the Royal Collection at Buckingham Palace in London on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Europe

The other royal family? Donald Trump’s adult children take London

  • Plans for state visit adjusted to include Donald Trump Jr and siblings Ivanka, Eric and Tiffany, though idea to have them aboard Air Force One was dropped
  • In contrast to Trump’s children, who are soaking up royal treatment, Britain’s Prince Harry and Prince William have remained mostly out of sight
Topic |   Donald Trump
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 5:45am, 5 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:45am, 5 Jun, 2019

Theresa May, outgoing British prime minister, welcomes US President Donald Trump to London. Photo: Bloomberg
Europe

Donald Trump would have ‘no problem’ with Huawei receiving a limited role in Britain’s 5G development plans

  • ‘We are going to have absolutely an agreement on Huawei,’ US president says alongside British PM Teresa May
  • China trade-war friction won’t disrupt British-American relations, he promises
Topic |   Donald Trump
Stuart Lau

Stuart Lau  

Published: 11:03pm, 4 Jun, 2019

Updated: 4:27am, 5 Jun, 2019

