Ivanka Trump and Britain's Prince Harry review items from the Royal Collection at Buckingham Palace in London on Monday. Photo: Reuters
The other royal family? Donald Trump’s adult children take London
- Plans for state visit adjusted to include Donald Trump Jr and siblings Ivanka, Eric and Tiffany, though idea to have them aboard Air Force One was dropped
- In contrast to Trump’s children, who are soaking up royal treatment, Britain’s Prince Harry and Prince William have remained mostly out of sight
Theresa May, outgoing British prime minister, welcomes US President Donald Trump to London. Photo: Bloomberg
Donald Trump would have ‘no problem’ with Huawei receiving a limited role in Britain’s 5G development plans
- ‘We are going to have absolutely an agreement on Huawei,’ US president says alongside British PM Teresa May
- China trade-war friction won’t disrupt British-American relations, he promises
