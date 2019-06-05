Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves after giving a news briefing in Brussels, Belgium, in March. Photo: Reuters
Britain will have new prime minister by July 26 as Tories change rules to speed up leadership race
- With party in turmoil over Brexit, multiple members of parliament are running to replace Theresa May, with more waiting in the wings
- Faced with prospect of contest dragging on for months at time of national crisis, panel of Conservative MPs raised bar for entry and accelerated voting process
Topic | Britain
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves after giving a news briefing in Brussels, Belgium, in March. Photo: Reuters
Boris Johnson. Photo: Reuters
Boris Johnson launches campaign to become next British PM
- The former foreign secretary is popular among grass-roots party members and with US President Donald Trump, who has called him a ‘friend’
- He is less popular among his own MPs because of the key role he played in campaigning for Brexit and his gaffe-prone style
Topic | Britain
Boris Johnson. Photo: Reuters