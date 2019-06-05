Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves after giving a news briefing in Brussels, Belgium, in March. Photo: Reuters
Europe

Britain will have new prime minister by July 26 as Tories change rules to speed up leadership race

  • With party in turmoil over Brexit, multiple members of parliament are running to replace Theresa May, with more waiting in the wings
  • Faced with prospect of contest dragging on for months at time of national crisis, panel of Conservative MPs raised bar for entry and accelerated voting process
Topic |   Britain
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 7:27am, 5 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:27am, 5 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves after giving a news briefing in Brussels, Belgium, in March. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Boris Johnson. Photo: Reuters
Europe

Boris Johnson launches campaign to become next British PM

  • The former foreign secretary is popular among grass-roots party members and with US President Donald Trump, who has called him a ‘friend’
  • He is less popular among his own MPs because of the key role he played in campaigning for Brexit and his gaffe-prone style
Topic |   Britain
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 6:48pm, 3 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:47pm, 3 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Boris Johnson. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.