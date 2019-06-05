Channels

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky. Will he look to China to help keep his country’s moribund economy afloat? Photo: Reuters
Europe

Poor Ukraine at crossroads: a tool for the West or friend of China?

  • China woos one of Europe’s poorest countries with trade, gifts and loans
  • US has warned that China’s investments could be a ‘double-edged sword’
Topic |   Ukraine
Li Luo

Li Luo  

Published: 11:11am, 5 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:11am, 5 Jun, 2019

President Vladimir Putin has said Russia will finish a Russia-Germany pipeline under the Baltic Sea by the end of this year. Photo: AP
Russia & Central Asia

Kremlin warns new Ukraine’s new President Volodymyr Zelensky against calls for more Russia sanctions

  • Statement from Putin comes after US said Washington intended to impose sanctions on companies involved in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project
  • Zelensky says his priority is ending the conflict with Russia-backed insurgents
Topic |   Russia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 10:20pm, 21 May, 2019

Updated: 3:16am, 22 May, 2019

President Vladimir Putin has said Russia will finish a Russia-Germany pipeline under the Baltic Sea by the end of this year. Photo: AP
