Larry the 10 Downing Street cat sits underneath The Beast, the armoured Cadillac of US President Donald Trump, in Downing Street in London. Photo: AFP
Funeral home in Ireland rents out four limousines to Donald Trump for almost US$1 million
- Cars could be used for short jaunt to the village of Doonbeg at a cost of almost US$80,000 per kilometre – or not at all
- US taxpayers have also spent US$1.2 million on VIP accommodation at the InterContinental hotel in London
Ivanka Trump and Britain's Prince Harry review items from the Royal Collection at Buckingham Palace in London on Monday. Photo: Reuters
The other royal family? Donald Trump’s adult children take London
- Plans for state visit adjusted to include Donald Trump Jr and siblings Ivanka, Eric and Tiffany, though idea to have them aboard Air Force One was dropped
- In contrast to Trump’s children, who are soaking up royal treatment, Britain’s Prince Harry and Prince William have remained mostly out of sight
