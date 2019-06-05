Channels

SCMP
Larry the 10 Downing Street cat sits underneath The Beast, the armoured Cadillac of US President Donald Trump, in Downing Street in London. Photo: AFP
Europe

Funeral home in Ireland rents out four limousines to Donald Trump for almost US$1 million

  • Cars could be used for short jaunt to the village of Doonbeg at a cost of almost US$80,000 per kilometre – or not at all
  • US taxpayers have also spent US$1.2 million on VIP accommodation at the InterContinental hotel in London
Topic |   Donald Trump
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Published: 2:08pm, 5 Jun, 2019

Updated: 2:25pm, 5 Jun, 2019

Ivanka Trump and Britain's Prince Harry review items from the Royal Collection at Buckingham Palace in London on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Europe

The other royal family? Donald Trump’s adult children take London

  • Plans for state visit adjusted to include Donald Trump Jr and siblings Ivanka, Eric and Tiffany, though idea to have them aboard Air Force One was dropped
  • In contrast to Trump’s children, who are soaking up royal treatment, Britain’s Prince Harry and Prince William have remained mostly out of sight
Topic |   Donald Trump
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 5:45am, 5 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:38am, 5 Jun, 2019

