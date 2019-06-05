Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US President Donald Trump and his wife are on a three-day official visit to Britain. Photo: EPA
Europe

Donald Trump’s mind boggling explanation about ‘nasty and nice’ Meghan

  • In interview with ITV, US president offers a convoluted response to report he called Duchess Meghan ‘nasty’
  • ‘She was nasty to me. And that’s OK for her to be nasty. It’s not good for me to be nasty to her and I wasn’t’
Topic |   Donald Trump
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 4:52pm, 5 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:01pm, 5 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump and his wife are on a three-day official visit to Britain. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.