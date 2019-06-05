Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

President Donald Trump, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, speaks at a hanger rally at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. Photo: AP Photo
Europe

US President Donald Trump says transgender Americans are banned from serving in the military because they take ‘massive amounts of drugs’

  • Ban went into force in April following a protracted legal battle that went all the way to the US Supreme Court
Topic |   Donald Trump
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 5:27pm, 5 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:39pm, 5 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

President Donald Trump, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, speaks at a hanger rally at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. Photo: AP Photo
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.