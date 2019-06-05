Channels

Leaders stand for the British national anthem during an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings, in Portsmouth. Photo: AFP
Europe

‘Bravery and sacrifice’: Britain’s Queen Elizabeth and world leaders gather to applaud D-Day veterans on 75th anniversary

  • Donald Trump and Angela Merkel among those gathered in Portsmouth to pay tribute to those who took part in Normandy landings
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 8:38pm, 5 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:38pm, 5 Jun, 2019

US President Donald Trump and Britain's Queen Elizabeth raise their glasses at the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in London on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Europe

Britain’s queen took a subtle jab at Donald Trump’s attacks on US allies while standing next him

  • Queen Elizabeth seemed to offer subtle but diplomatic criticism of US President Donald Trump’s approach to global affairs
  • As Trump sat next to her at the state banquet on his UK visit, the queen highlighted the ‘international institutions’ that the US and the UK built together following World War II and a ‘hard won peace’
Business Insider

Business Insider  

Published: 6:10am, 4 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:31pm, 4 Jun, 2019

