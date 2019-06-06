Under heavy German machine gun fire, American infantrymen wade ashore off the ramp of a landing craft at Normandy. File photo: AP
D-Day 75: is Russia’s WWII victory and sacrifice being ignored by the West?
- Russia says Normandy landings in 1944 did not play a decisive role in ending WWII and that the Allied war effort should not be exaggerated
- Moscow had been fighting German forces in the east for almost three years by the time of D-Day
Topic | History
Under heavy German machine gun fire, American infantrymen wade ashore off the ramp of a landing craft at Normandy. File photo: AP