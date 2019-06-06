Former nurse Niels Hoegel, believed to be the worst serial killer in modern German history. Photo: AFP
German serial killer nurse gets life sentence for 85 hospital murders
- Between 2000 and 2005, Niels Hoegel selected scores of patients at random to be given lethal injections – ranging in age from 34 to 96
- The court was unable to determine how many people he killed, due to gaps in his memory and the fact that many likely victims were cremated
