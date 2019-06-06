US President Donald Trump with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and their wives in Colleville-sur-Mer. Photo: AFP
D-Day 75: World leaders mark 75 years since Normandy landings on beaches of France
- US President Donald Trump joined his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron at a US cemetery near the beach that had been code-named Omaha
- Macron also attended a service of remembrance with outgoing British Prime Minister Theresa May in Bayeaux
Leaders stand for the British national anthem during an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings, in Portsmouth. Photo: AFP
‘Bravery and sacrifice’: Britain’s Queen Elizabeth and world leaders gather to applaud D-Day veterans on 75th anniversary
- Donald Trump and Angela Merkel among those gathered in Portsmouth to pay tribute to those who took part in Normandy landings
