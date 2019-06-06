Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US President Donald Trump with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and their wives in Colleville-sur-Mer. Photo: AFP
Europe

D-Day 75: World leaders mark 75 years since Normandy landings on beaches of France

  • US President Donald Trump joined his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron at a US cemetery near the beach that had been code-named Omaha
  • Macron also attended a service of remembrance with outgoing British Prime Minister Theresa May in Bayeaux
Topic |   United States
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 7:57pm, 6 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:57pm, 6 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and their wives in Colleville-sur-Mer. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Leaders stand for the British national anthem during an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings, in Portsmouth. Photo: AFP
Europe

‘Bravery and sacrifice’: Britain’s Queen Elizabeth and world leaders gather to applaud D-Day veterans on 75th anniversary

  • Donald Trump and Angela Merkel among those gathered in Portsmouth to pay tribute to those who took part in Normandy landings
Topic |   Royalty
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 8:38pm, 5 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:24pm, 5 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Leaders stand for the British national anthem during an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings, in Portsmouth. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.