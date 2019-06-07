Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Votes being counted at the Kingsgate Conference Centre in Peterborough. Photo: AFP
Europe

UK’s Labour scrapes past Brexit Party to hold seat in Peterborough by-election

  • Both Labour and Conservatives lost significant amount of support in town that voted 60 per cent to leave the EU in Brexit referendum
Topic |   Brexit
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Published: 11:58am, 7 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:58am, 7 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Votes being counted at the Kingsgate Conference Centre in Peterborough. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Nigel Farage conceded that he does ‘not yet’ have a policy beyond Brexit. Photo: EPA
Europe

Steve Bannon says Brexiteer ‘friend’ Nigel Farage in the running to be UK prime minister

  • Bannon predicts ‘earth-shattering’ outcome if Farage’s Brexit Party wins by-election on June 6
  • But Farage admits that his party lacks policies beyond pulling Britain out of Europe
Topic |   Britain
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 12:02pm, 28 May, 2019

Updated: 7:26pm, 28 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Nigel Farage conceded that he does ‘not yet’ have a policy beyond Brexit. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.