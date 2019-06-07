Votes being counted at the Kingsgate Conference Centre in Peterborough. Photo: AFP
UK’s Labour scrapes past Brexit Party to hold seat in Peterborough by-election
- Both Labour and Conservatives lost significant amount of support in town that voted 60 per cent to leave the EU in Brexit referendum
Nigel Farage conceded that he does ‘not yet’ have a policy beyond Brexit. Photo: EPA
Steve Bannon says Brexiteer ‘friend’ Nigel Farage in the running to be UK prime minister
- Bannon predicts ‘earth-shattering’ outcome if Farage’s Brexit Party wins by-election on June 6
- But Farage admits that his party lacks policies beyond pulling Britain out of Europe
