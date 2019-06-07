British Prime Minister Theresa May. Photo: Reuters
Theresa May stands down as Conservative Party leader, starting succession race
- Eleven Conservative MPs are currently vying to replace her, including former foreign minister Boris Johnson
- May will remain prime minister until a new leader is chosen, likely in late July
Topic | Theresa May
British Prime Minister Theresa May. Photo: Reuters
Larry, the Downing Street cat, sits outside the front door of 10 Downing Street, London. Photo: Reuters
Brexit Britain: how the Tories will pick PM Theresa May’s successor
- Theresa May steps down as Conservative leader on Friday
- First round of voting among the party’s lawmakers to elect successor will take place next week
Topic | Brexit
Larry, the Downing Street cat, sits outside the front door of 10 Downing Street, London. Photo: Reuters