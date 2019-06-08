The two women were beaten in a homophobic attack on a London bus. Photo: Facebook
Five arrested over homophobic attack on gay couple in London
- Melania Geymonat and Chris said that they would not be frightened into hiding their sexuality after the attack
- Prime Minister Theresa May said we must work together to eradicate unacceptable violence towards the LGBT community
Topic | Britain
Homophobic attack on London bus leaves two women bloodied
- One of the victims said the men were ‘behaving like hooligans’ and demanding they kiss ‘so they could enjoy watching’
- Mayor Sadiq Khan said hate crimes against the LGBT+ community will not be tolerated in London
