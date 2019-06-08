Channels

The two women were beaten in a homophobic attack on a London bus. Photo: Facebook
Europe

Five arrested over homophobic attack on gay couple in London

  • Melania Geymonat and Chris said that they would not be frightened into hiding their sexuality after the attack
  • Prime Minister Theresa May said we must work together to eradicate unacceptable violence towards the LGBT community
Topic |   Britain
Published: 8:13pm, 8 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:13pm, 8 Jun, 2019

The two women were beaten in a homophobic attack on a London bus. Photo: Facebook
The two women were beaten in a homophobic attack on a London bus. Photo: Facebook
Europe

Homophobic attack on London bus leaves two women bloodied

  • One of the victims said the men were ‘behaving like hooligans’ and demanding they kiss ‘so they could enjoy watching’
  • Mayor Sadiq Khan said hate crimes against the LGBT+ community will not be tolerated in London
Topic |   Britain
Published: 10:57pm, 7 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:31am, 8 Jun, 2019

The two women were beaten in a homophobic attack on a London bus. Photo: Facebook
