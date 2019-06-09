Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Tourists outside the Sagrada Familia, which was closed for visits during a general strike in Barcelona in October 2017. Photo: AFP
Europe

La Sagrada Familia Basilica, architect Antoni Gaudí’s unfinished masterpiece, gets Spanish building permit – after 137 years

  • Church’s first stone was laid in 1882, but Barcelona officials say there is no record showing a construction licence was ever granted
  • Permit is valid through 2026, enough time to complete basilica’s central towers
Topic |   Tourism
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 2:01am, 9 Jun, 2019

Updated: 2:01am, 9 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Tourists outside the Sagrada Familia, which was closed for visits during a general strike in Barcelona in October 2017. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.