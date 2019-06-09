Channels

Boris Johnson speaks at a meeting at the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham in October. Photo: Reuters
Europe

Boris Johnson says he won’t pay Britain’s Brexit bill if he becomes prime minister – unless EU agrees to better terms

  • Money is a ‘great solvent and great lubricant’ in getting a good deal, former UK foreign sectary says
  • Leading contender to replace Theresa May also signalled he would scrap controversial provision for Irish border in current deal
Topic |   Brexit
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 7:51am, 9 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:51am, 9 Jun, 2019

Boris Johnson speaks at a meeting at the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham in October. Photo: Reuters
Boris Johnson. Photo: Reuters
Europe

Boris Johnson launches campaign to become next British PM

  • The former foreign secretary is popular among grass-roots party members and with US President Donald Trump, who has called him a ‘friend’
  • He is less popular among his own MPs because of the key role he played in campaigning for Brexit and his gaffe-prone style
Topic |   Britain
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 6:48pm, 3 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:47pm, 3 Jun, 2019

Boris Johnson. Photo: Reuters
