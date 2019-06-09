Boris Johnson speaks at a meeting at the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham in October. Photo: Reuters
Boris Johnson says he won’t pay Britain’s Brexit bill if he becomes prime minister – unless EU agrees to better terms
- Money is a ‘great solvent and great lubricant’ in getting a good deal, former UK foreign sectary says
- Leading contender to replace Theresa May also signalled he would scrap controversial provision for Irish border in current deal
Boris Johnson launches campaign to become next British PM
- The former foreign secretary is popular among grass-roots party members and with US President Donald Trump, who has called him a ‘friend’
- He is less popular among his own MPs because of the key role he played in campaigning for Brexit and his gaffe-prone style
