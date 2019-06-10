Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The Countess of Chester Hospital. Photo: handout
Europe

Nurse arrested in UK as police investigate 17 baby deaths at Chester hospital

  • Arrest came about a year after nurse Lucy Letby was arrested in connection with the deaths but then released
Topic |   Britain
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Published: 8:27pm, 10 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:27pm, 10 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Countess of Chester Hospital. Photo: handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.