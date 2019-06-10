Recent pictures of the contenders declared to replace Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May. Photo: AFP
Drugs, tax and Brexit: Conservative Party race to replace Theresa May begins
- Eleven Tories expected to throw their names in the hat today but the party will probably not decide on a ‘winner’ until the end of July
Topic | Britain
British Prime Minister Theresa May. Photo: Reuters
Theresa May stands down as Conservative Party leader, starting succession race
- Eleven Conservative MPs are currently vying to replace her, including former foreign minister Boris Johnson
- May will remain prime minister until a new leader is chosen, likely in late July
Topic | Theresa May
