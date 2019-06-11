Channels

Protesters hold signs in front of St. Peter’s square at the Vatican in December 2012. Photo: Reuters
Europe

‘Back to the Dark Ages’: Vatican says people can’t choose their genders, dismaying LGBT Catholics

  • Church’s guide for Catholic educators warns against society ‘without sexual difference’
  • Some fear document, titled ‘Male and Female He Created Them’, will be used as ‘cudgel against transgender people’
Topic |   Catholic Church
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Published: 7:33am, 11 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:33am, 11 Jun, 2019

Homosexuality has been decriminalised but coming out is still not easy in India, where it is rarely discussed openly. Photo: EPA
South Asia

Indian parents taught ABCs of LGBT as they learn to accept their gay children

  • Homosexuality has been decriminalised but coming out is still not easy in India, where it is rarely discussed openly for fear of family rejection
  • Some parents are now swimming against the heavy tide of tradition, however, be it counselling others or even seeking a same-sex partner for their children
Topic |   India
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 7:00pm, 10 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:00pm, 10 Jun, 2019

