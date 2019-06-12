A visitor takes a picture of the wreckage of a bus in the ghost city of Pripyat during a tour in the Chernobyl exclusion zone. Photo: AFP
Chernobyl’s surprise tourism boom on the back of acclaimed HBO series raises uncomfortable questions
- Interest in the series itself echoes some of the big political debates of our time: truth versus lies, Russia versus the West
- How should we commemorate a human-made disaster of the scale of Chernobyl without turning the site into an adventure theme park?
Topic | Ukraine
Visitors enjoy a lava tour on Mount Merapi, Indonesia. Nine years after an eruption killed more than 350 people and destroyed three villages, disaster tourism is thriving on its slopes. Photo: James Wendlinger
Dark tourism: volcano villages in Indonesia destroyed by eruption offer grim testament to its power
- Coins, bottles, glasses and bicycles all melted, a clock that stopped when Mount Merapi erupted in 2010 – villages on its slopes show forces of nature at work
- Gas clouds, lava, and a torrent of rocks killed 350 people then, but villagers returned to Merapi’s slopes and, unable to farm, have turned to disaster tourism
Topic | Asia Travel
