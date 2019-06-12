Channels

A visitor takes a picture of the wreckage of a bus in the ghost city of Pripyat during a tour in the Chernobyl exclusion zone. Photo: AFP
Europe

Chernobyl’s surprise tourism boom on the back of acclaimed HBO series raises uncomfortable questions

  • Interest in the series itself echoes some of the big political debates of our time: truth versus lies, Russia versus the West
  • How should we commemorate a human-made disaster of the scale of Chernobyl without turning the site into an adventure theme park?
Topic |   Ukraine
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Published: 12:47pm, 12 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:07pm, 12 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
Visitors enjoy a lava tour on Mount Merapi, Indonesia. Nine years after an eruption killed more than 350 people and destroyed three villages, disaster tourism is thriving on its slopes. Photo: James Wendlinger
Travel & Leisure

Dark tourism: volcano villages in Indonesia destroyed by eruption offer grim testament to its power

  • Coins, bottles, glasses and bicycles all melted, a clock that stopped when Mount Merapi erupted in 2010 – villages on its slopes show forces of nature at work
  • Gas clouds, lava, and a torrent of rocks killed 350 people then, but villagers returned to Merapi’s slopes and, unable to farm, have turned to disaster tourism
Topic |   Asia Travel
Ainur Rohmah

Ainur Rohmah  

Published: 7:30am, 12 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:43am, 12 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
