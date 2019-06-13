Conservative leadership candidate Boris Johnson. Photo: EPA
Boris Johnson takes strong lead in race to become next UK leader
- The former foreign minister picked up 114 of the 313 votes cast in a secret ballot of Conservative Party lawmakers in the lower House of Commons
- Mark Harper, Esther McVey, and Andrea Leadsom – who came in second in the last leadership race in 2016 – were all knocked out
Topic | Britain
Conservative leadership candidate Boris Johnson. Photo: EPA
Larry, the Downing Street cat, sits outside the front door of 10 Downing Street, London. Photo: Reuters
Brexit Britain: how the Tories will pick PM Theresa May’s successor
- Theresa May steps down as Conservative leader on Friday
- First round of voting among the party’s lawmakers to elect successor will take place next week
Topic | Brexit
Larry, the Downing Street cat, sits outside the front door of 10 Downing Street, London. Photo: Reuters