Animal-rights activists throw toy chicks into a fake shredding machine to protest against the ruling. Photo: AFP
German court gives green light to continued mass slaughter of male chicks in country’s poultry industry
- Young male hatchlings are usually condemned to a violent end simply because of their sex, as roosters are deemed largely useless
- According to the Federal Ministry of Agriculture around 45 million male chicks are slaughtered in Germany each year
