Italian film director Franco Zeffirelli poses at the British Embassy in Rome in November 2004 before receiving the medal of knighthood from the British ambassador to Italy. Photo: AFP
Franco Zeffirelli, Italian film and opera legend, dies aged 96
- Oscar-nominated director of Romeo and Juliet in 1968 died ‘serenely after a long illness’
- Other well-known works include Brother Sun, Sister Moon, and the 1992 adaptation of Hamlet, with Mel Gibson and Glenn Close
German-born British author and illustrator Judith Kerr poses for a photograph at her home in west London on June 12, 2018. Photo: AFP
Judith Kerr, beloved British author of The Tiger Who Came to Tea, dies aged 95
- Over a 50-year career Kerr published more than 30 further books after the Tiger
