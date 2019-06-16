Channels

Italian film director Franco Zeffirelli poses at the British Embassy in Rome in November 2004 before receiving the medal of knighthood from the British ambassador to Italy. Photo: AFP
Europe

Franco Zeffirelli, Italian film and opera legend, dies aged 96

  • Oscar-nominated director of Romeo and Juliet in 1968 died ‘serenely after a long illness’
  • Other well-known works include Brother Sun, Sister Moon, and the 1992 adaptation of Hamlet, with Mel Gibson and Glenn Close
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 2:01am, 16 Jun, 2019

Updated: 2:01am, 16 Jun, 2019

Italian film director Franco Zeffirelli poses at the British Embassy in Rome in November 2004 before receiving the medal of knighthood from the British ambassador to Italy. Photo: AFP
German-born British author and illustrator Judith Kerr poses for a photograph at her home in west London on June 12, 2018. Photo: AFP
Europe

Judith Kerr, beloved British author of The Tiger Who Came to Tea, dies aged 95

  • Over a 50-year career Kerr published more than 30 further books after the Tiger
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Published: 7:42pm, 23 May, 2019

Updated: 7:42pm, 23 May, 2019

German-born British author and illustrator Judith Kerr poses for a photograph at her home in west London on June 12, 2018. Photo: AFP
