Archbishop of Paris Michel Aupetit leads the first mass in a side chapel on Saturday, two months after a devastating fire engulfed the Notre Dame cathedral. Photo: AP
Priests and worshippers don helmets as Notre Dame Cathedral holds first mass since devastating blaze
- Up to 150 workers have been working at the building daily since the fire, continuing to remove debris and stabilise the structure
- Only 10 per cent of US$960 million pledged towards reconstruction has been received so far
