Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Archbishop of Paris Michel Aupetit leads the first mass in a side chapel on Saturday, two months after a devastating fire engulfed the Notre Dame cathedral. Photo: AP
Europe

Priests and worshippers don helmets as Notre Dame Cathedral holds first mass since devastating blaze

  • Up to 150 workers have been working at the building daily since the fire, continuing to remove debris and stabilise the structure
  • Only 10 per cent of US$960 million pledged towards reconstruction has been received so far
Topic |   France
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 2:47am, 16 Jun, 2019

Updated: 2:47am, 16 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Archbishop of Paris Michel Aupetit leads the first mass in a side chapel on Saturday, two months after a devastating fire engulfed the Notre Dame cathedral. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.