Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting in Moscow in March. Photo: AP
Theresa May and Vladimir Putin consider G20 meeting to thaw UK and Russia relations
- It would be first encounter at this level since poisoning of ex-spy Sergei Skripal in Britain last year led to both countries expelling diplomats
- G20 summit in Osaka is likely to be May’s last international outing as prime minister
Topic | Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting in Moscow in March. Photo: AP
Journalist watch a broadcast of Russian President Vladimir Putin at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum. Photo: AP
Russian President Vladimir Putin says time to ‘turn this page’ on UK ties after poisoning of spy Sergei Skripal
- Former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter were poisoned with a military-grade nerve agent in the English city of Salisbury last year
- London said the poisoning was ‘almost certainly’ approved by the Russian state, but Moscow has denied any involvement
Topic | Russia
Journalist watch a broadcast of Russian President Vladimir Putin at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum. Photo: AP