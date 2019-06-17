A Dassault Rafale fighter takes part in a flying display before the opening of the 53rd International Paris Air Show. Photo: Reuters
Paris Air Show: Europe’s air forces outgunned by US and China on defence spending
- European leaders at Paris Air Show will sign cooperation framework for development of new fighter jet
- Comes as Europe struggles to keep pace with US and China on defence spending
A US Navy guided missile destroyer launches a Tomahawk missile. File photo: AFP
Tomahawk missile maker Raytheon and United Technologies merge to create US aerospace and defence giant
- Raytheon makes missiles – including the Patriot system – and cybersecurity tools
- United Technologies makes products for the aerospace and building sectors, including plane engines and spacesuits
