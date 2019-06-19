Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Conservative party leadership contender Boris Johnson arrives at the BBC Broadcasting House in London for a live TV debate on Tuesday. Photo: PA via dpa
Europe

Boris Johnson storms ahead as UK prime minister race narrows to five

  • Johnson won 126 of 313 votes in second-round ballot of Conservative Party lawmakers, all but guaranteeing he will be one of final two candidates
  • Dominic Raab eliminated after getting only 30 votes, three short of threshold needed to go through to next round
Topic |   Britain
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 3:38am, 19 Jun, 2019

Updated: 3:38am, 19 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Conservative party leadership contender Boris Johnson arrives at the BBC Broadcasting House in London for a live TV debate on Tuesday. Photo: PA via dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE
The 90-minute debate on Channel 4 featured the five remaining candidates and an empty podium for Boris Johnson, the gaffe-prone former foreign secretary and mayor of London. Photo: EPA
Europe

Where’s Boris? UK PM rivals clash over Brexit as front-runner Johnson skips TV debate

  • Boris Johnson failed to appear in Sunday night’s TV debate at which he was represented by an empty podium
  • Johnson has come under fire from his rivals for giving few interviews and public appearances.
Topic |   Brexit
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Published: 11:10am, 17 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:50pm, 17 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

The 90-minute debate on Channel 4 featured the five remaining candidates and an empty podium for Boris Johnson, the gaffe-prone former foreign secretary and mayor of London. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.