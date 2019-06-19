Conservative party leadership contender Boris Johnson arrives at the BBC Broadcasting House in London for a live TV debate on Tuesday. Photo: PA via dpa
Boris Johnson storms ahead as UK prime minister race narrows to five
- Johnson won 126 of 313 votes in second-round ballot of Conservative Party lawmakers, all but guaranteeing he will be one of final two candidates
- Dominic Raab eliminated after getting only 30 votes, three short of threshold needed to go through to next round
The 90-minute debate on Channel 4 featured the five remaining candidates and an empty podium for Boris Johnson, the gaffe-prone former foreign secretary and mayor of London. Photo: EPA
Where’s Boris? UK PM rivals clash over Brexit as front-runner Johnson skips TV debate
- Boris Johnson failed to appear in Sunday night’s TV debate at which he was represented by an empty podium
- Johnson has come under fire from his rivals for giving few interviews and public appearances.
