The gun manufactured with a 3D printer by Tendai Muswere. Photo: EPA-EFE
UK man first in Britain to be convicted of using 3D printer to make a gun, after claiming it was for a university project
- The 26-year-old man, whose gun was found during a drugs raid in October 2017, claimed he printed the firearm for a ‘dystopian’ university film project
- But police found he had searched the internet to watch videos on how to make a weapon that could fire live ammunition
Topic | 3D printing
The gun manufactured with a 3D printer by Tendai Muswere. Photo: EPA-EFE