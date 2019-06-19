Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The gun manufactured with a 3D printer by Tendai Muswere. Photo: EPA-EFE
Europe

UK man first in Britain to be convicted of using 3D printer to make a gun, after claiming it was for a university project

  • The 26-year-old man, whose gun was found during a drugs raid in October 2017, claimed he printed the firearm for a ‘dystopian’ university film project
  • But police found he had searched the internet to watch videos on how to make a weapon that could fire live ammunition
Topic |   3D printing
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 11:00pm, 19 Jun, 2019

Updated: 12:02am, 20 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

The gun manufactured with a 3D printer by Tendai Muswere. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.