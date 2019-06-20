Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy attends a national in Paris to pay tribute to the victims of militant attacks. Photo: Reuters
Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy set to go on trial for corruption after final appeal fails
- It is the first time in the history of modern France that a former leader will face explicit corruption charges in court
