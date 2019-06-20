Conservative leadership contender Boris Johnson. Photo: AFP
Boris Johnson tops Tory leader vote in race to be Britain’s next prime minister
- Boris Johnson, a former foreign minister and ex-mayor of London, took 157 of the votes cast by 313 Conservative lawmakers in their fourth round of voting
- Environment Secretary Michael Gove and Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt came next, with 61 and 59 votes, respectively
Brexit crisis: backers of UK PM contender Boris Johnson are war-gaming an early election
- Britain’s ruling Conservative Party is struggling to pass its Brexit laws in parliament, where it lacks an overall majority
- Boris Johnson insists Britain must leave on the twice-delayed October 31 exit date
