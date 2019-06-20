Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A picture of murdered politician Walter Luebcke stands behind his coffin during the funeral service in Kassel, Germany. Photo: AP
Europe

Pro-migrant German mayors receive death threats, weeks after murder of another politician by suspected far-right extremist

  • The threats come days after police arrested a suspected far-right extremist over the assassination-style gun murder of a local politician on June 2
Topic |   Germany
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 11:00pm, 20 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:00pm, 20 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

A picture of murdered politician Walter Luebcke stands behind his coffin during the funeral service in Kassel, Germany. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Walter Luebcke was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head. Photo: AFP
Europe

Man arrested in connection with murder of German politician has far-right links

  • The politician was shot in the head at close range on the terrace of his home two weeks ago
  • German media reported that a 45-year-old suspect was a member of the local right-wing extremist scene
Topic |   Germany
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 11:30am, 17 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:30am, 17 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Walter Luebcke was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.