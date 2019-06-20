A picture of murdered politician Walter Luebcke stands behind his coffin during the funeral service in Kassel, Germany. Photo: AP
Pro-migrant German mayors receive death threats, weeks after murder of another politician by suspected far-right extremist
- The threats come days after police arrested a suspected far-right extremist over the assassination-style gun murder of a local politician on June 2
Topic | Germany
A picture of murdered politician Walter Luebcke stands behind his coffin during the funeral service in Kassel, Germany. Photo: AP
Walter Luebcke was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head. Photo: AFP
Man arrested in connection with murder of German politician has far-right links
- The politician was shot in the head at close range on the terrace of his home two weeks ago
- German media reported that a 45-year-old suspect was a member of the local right-wing extremist scene
Topic | Germany
Walter Luebcke was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head. Photo: AFP