Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during an annual nationwide televised phone-in show in Moscow. Photo: Reuters
MH17 investigation shows ‘no proof’ that Russia was behind attack: Russian President Vladimir Putin
- ‘What we’ve seen as evidence of Russia’s guilt absolutely does not suit us. We believe that there is no proof there,’ Putin said
Topic | Malaysia Airlines flight 17
Silene Fredriksz, whose son was killed on the MH17 crash, speaks to reporters. Photo: AFP
Three Russians and one Ukrainian to be charged for murder in Netherlands over shooting down of MH17 flight
- The four suspects will be tried for murder in a Dutch court on March 9 next year, investigators say
