Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during an annual nationwide televised phone-in show in Moscow. Photo: Reuters
Europe

MH17 investigation shows ‘no proof’ that Russia was behind attack: Russian President Vladimir Putin

  • ‘What we’ve seen as evidence of Russia’s guilt absolutely does not suit us. We believe that there is no proof there,’ Putin said
Topic |   Malaysia Airlines flight 17
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 11:30pm, 20 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:30pm, 20 Jun, 2019

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during an annual nationwide televised phone-in show in Moscow. Photo: Reuters
Silene Fredriksz, whose son was killed on the MH17 crash, speaks to reporters. Photo: AFP
Europe

Three Russians and one Ukrainian to be charged for murder in Netherlands over shooting down of MH17 flight

  • The four suspects will be tried for murder in a Dutch court on March 9 next year, investigators say
Topic |   Malaysia Airlines flight 17
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 7:20pm, 19 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:35pm, 19 Jun, 2019

Silene Fredriksz, whose son was killed on the MH17 crash, speaks to reporters. Photo: AFP
