Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The woman buried four bodies in a nearby forest and hid one in her freezer. Photo: Shutterstock
Europe

French woman faces 20-year jail sentence for strangling five of her babies

  • The woman is accused of murdering the children between 1990 and 2005, but investigations came to a standstill due to lack of evidence
  • A chance incident that required her to supply her DNA after a fight with neighbours helped police identify the link between her and the babies’ bodies, which were discovered in a forest in 2003
Topic |   France
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 11:40pm, 20 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:41pm, 20 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

The woman buried four bodies in a nearby forest and hid one in her freezer. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.