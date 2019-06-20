The woman buried four bodies in a nearby forest and hid one in her freezer. Photo: Shutterstock
French woman faces 20-year jail sentence for strangling five of her babies
- The woman is accused of murdering the children between 1990 and 2005, but investigations came to a standstill due to lack of evidence
- A chance incident that required her to supply her DNA after a fight with neighbours helped police identify the link between her and the babies’ bodies, which were discovered in a forest in 2003
