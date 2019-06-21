European Council President Donald Tusk. Photo: EPA-EFE
EU unanimously votes to extend economic sanctions against Russia over Ukraine conflict
- EU-brokered Minsk peace agreement, endorsed by both Moscow and Kiev, was reached in late 2014 and reworked in early 2015, but is violated regularly
Topic | European Union
European Council President Donald Tusk. Photo: EPA-EFE
A new S-400 ‘Triumph’ surface-to-air missile system after its deployment at a military base outside the town of Gvardeysk near Kaliningrad, Russia. Photo: Reuters
US redoubles ‘very viable’ sanctions threat over Turkish purchase of Russian S-400 missile system, but President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vows retaliation
- Erdogan says the purchase is a done deal and that the US should think carefully before imposing sanctions on a Nato member
Topic | Turkey
A new S-400 ‘Triumph’ surface-to-air missile system after its deployment at a military base outside the town of Gvardeysk near Kaliningrad, Russia. Photo: Reuters