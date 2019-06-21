Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Climate change protesters march along Whitehall toward parliament, in London. Photo: AP Photo
Europe

EU leaders fail to agree on 2050 climate goal as nations dependant on fossil-fuel vote against plan for carbon neutral economy

  • 24 countries including Britain, France and Germany supported the initiative, but were held back by Poland and a few other nations
Topic |   European Union
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 6:59am, 21 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:59am, 21 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Climate change protesters march along Whitehall toward parliament, in London. Photo: AP Photo
READ FULL ARTICLE
John MacKinnon, a leading expert on biodiversity and the environment in Asia and the multi-award-winning author of 30 books on birds and mammals. Photo: Yves Chan-You
Long Reads

‘Climate change is a much bigger concern than terrorism,’ says conservationist John MacKinnon 

  • The multi-award-winning author of 30 books on birds and mammals is one of the world’s leading experts on biodiversity and the environment in Asia
  • The grandson of British prime minister Ramsay MacDonald developed a love of nature as a child, and has worked with Jane Goodall, David Attenborough and WWF
Topic |   Conservation
Thomas Bird

Thomas Bird  

Published: 2:55pm, 20 Jun, 2019

Updated: 2:58pm, 20 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

John MacKinnon, a leading expert on biodiversity and the environment in Asia and the multi-award-winning author of 30 books on birds and mammals. Photo: Yves Chan-You
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.