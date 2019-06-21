Climate change protesters march along Whitehall toward parliament, in London. Photo: AP Photo
EU leaders fail to agree on 2050 climate goal as nations dependant on fossil-fuel vote against plan for carbon neutral economy
- 24 countries including Britain, France and Germany supported the initiative, but were held back by Poland and a few other nations
John MacKinnon, a leading expert on biodiversity and the environment in Asia and the multi-award-winning author of 30 books on birds and mammals. Photo: Yves Chan-You
‘Climate change is a much bigger concern than terrorism,’ says conservationist John MacKinnon
- The multi-award-winning author of 30 books on birds and mammals is one of the world’s leading experts on biodiversity and the environment in Asia
- The grandson of British prime minister Ramsay MacDonald developed a love of nature as a child, and has worked with Jane Goodall, David Attenborough and WWF
