British Conservative Party leadership and prime minister contender Boris Johnson leaves home in south London. Photo: AP Photo
Police called to British PM contender Boris Johnson’s home in London after neighbour feared for safety of female occupant
- Police said there ‘were no offences or concerns apparent to the officers and there was no cause for police action’
Topic | Theresa May
British Conservative Party leadership and prime minister contender Boris Johnson leaves home in south London. Photo: AP Photo
Conservative leadership contender Boris Johnson. Photo: AFP
Boris Johnson tops Tory leader vote in race to be Britain’s next prime minister
- Boris Johnson, a former foreign minister and ex-mayor of London, took 157 of the votes cast by 313 Conservative lawmakers in their fourth round of voting
- Environment Secretary Michael Gove and Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt came next, with 61 and 59 votes, respectively
Topic | Britain
Conservative leadership contender Boris Johnson. Photo: AFP