British Conservative Party leadership and prime minister contender Boris Johnson leaves home in south London. Photo: AP Photo
Europe

Police called to British PM contender Boris Johnson’s home in London after neighbour feared for safety of female occupant

  • Police said there ‘were no offences or concerns apparent to the officers and there was no cause for police action’
Topic |   Theresa May
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 6:23am, 22 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:23am, 22 Jun, 2019

British Conservative Party leadership and prime minister contender Boris Johnson leaves home in south London. Photo: AP Photo
Conservative leadership contender Boris Johnson. Photo: AFP
Europe

Boris Johnson tops Tory leader vote in race to be Britain’s next prime minister

  • Boris Johnson, a former foreign minister and ex-mayor of London, took 157 of the votes cast by 313 Conservative lawmakers in their fourth round of voting
  • Environment Secretary Michael Gove and Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt came next, with 61 and 59 votes, respectively
Topic |   Britain
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 9:54pm, 20 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:53pm, 20 Jun, 2019

Conservative leadership contender Boris Johnson. Photo: AFP
