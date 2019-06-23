A European Union flag flutters before the temple of Parthenon at the Acropolis hill in Athens. Photo: Reuters
Climate change could have devastating effect on world’s ancient monuments and cultural heritage, experts warn
- Policymakers in Athens fight to have issue included on the agenda at the UN Summit for Climate Change in New York in September
Topic | Climate change
A European Union flag flutters before the temple of Parthenon at the Acropolis hill in Athens. Photo: Reuters
Climate change protesters march along Whitehall toward parliament, in London. Photo: AP Photo
EU leaders fail to agree on 2050 climate goal as nations dependant on fossil-fuel vote against plan for carbon neutral economy
- 24 countries including Britain, France and Germany supported the initiative, but were held back by Poland and a few other nations
Topic | European Union
Climate change protesters march along Whitehall toward parliament, in London. Photo: AP Photo