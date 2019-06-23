Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A European Union flag flutters before the temple of Parthenon at the Acropolis hill in Athens. Photo: Reuters
Europe

Climate change could have devastating effect on world’s ancient monuments and cultural heritage, experts warn

  • Policymakers in Athens fight to have issue included on the agenda at the UN Summit for Climate Change in New York in September
Topic |   Climate change
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 1:36am, 23 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:36am, 23 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

A European Union flag flutters before the temple of Parthenon at the Acropolis hill in Athens. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Climate change protesters march along Whitehall toward parliament, in London. Photo: AP Photo
Europe

EU leaders fail to agree on 2050 climate goal as nations dependant on fossil-fuel vote against plan for carbon neutral economy

  • 24 countries including Britain, France and Germany supported the initiative, but were held back by Poland and a few other nations
Topic |   European Union
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 6:59am, 21 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:59am, 21 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Climate change protesters march along Whitehall toward parliament, in London. Photo: AP Photo
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.