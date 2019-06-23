Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Former British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson delivers a short speech to Conservative Party members at the Conservative Party leadership hustings in Birmingham. Photo: EPA-EFE
Europe

British PM frontrunner Boris Johnson ‘utterly convinced’ that Brexit deal can be renegotiated with the ‘right energy’

  • Speaking at an assembly to gather support from party members, Johnson says he is confident that UK will leave the EU by October 31
  • He repeatedly refused to answer questions about police being called to his flat earlier in the week
Topic |   Brexit
DPA

DPA  

Published: 5:10am, 23 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:10am, 23 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Former British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson delivers a short speech to Conservative Party members at the Conservative Party leadership hustings in Birmingham. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
Conservative MP and leadership contender Boris Johnson leaves his home in London. Photo: AP
Europe

Brexit crisis: backers of UK PM contender Boris Johnson are war-gaming an early election

  • Britain’s ruling Conservative Party is struggling to pass its Brexit laws in parliament, where it lacks an overall majority
  • Boris Johnson insists Britain must leave on the twice-delayed October 31 exit date
Topic |   Britain
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 11:24am, 20 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:52pm, 20 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Conservative MP and leadership contender Boris Johnson leaves his home in London. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.