Former British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson delivers a short speech to Conservative Party members at the Conservative Party leadership hustings in Birmingham. Photo: EPA-EFE
British PM frontrunner Boris Johnson ‘utterly convinced’ that Brexit deal can be renegotiated with the ‘right energy’
- Speaking at an assembly to gather support from party members, Johnson says he is confident that UK will leave the EU by October 31
- He repeatedly refused to answer questions about police being called to his flat earlier in the week
Topic | Brexit
Former British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson delivers a short speech to Conservative Party members at the Conservative Party leadership hustings in Birmingham. Photo: EPA-EFE
Conservative MP and leadership contender Boris Johnson leaves his home in London. Photo: AP
Brexit crisis: backers of UK PM contender Boris Johnson are war-gaming an early election
- Britain’s ruling Conservative Party is struggling to pass its Brexit laws in parliament, where it lacks an overall majority
- Boris Johnson insists Britain must leave on the twice-delayed October 31 exit date
Topic | Britain
Conservative MP and leadership contender Boris Johnson leaves his home in London. Photo: AP