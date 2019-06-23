Channels

Climate activists block the Hambach train line leading to the Hambach lignite opencast mine. Photo: AFP
Europe

Eight police officers injured as hundreds of climate activists storm German mine to demand end to coal mining

  • Spokeswoman for protesters estimated 1,000 activists took part in Saturday’s action
Topic |   Climate change
DPA

DPA  

Published: 6:33am, 23 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:33am, 23 Jun, 2019

Climate activists block the Hambach train line leading to the Hambach lignite opencast mine. Photo: AFP
A European Union flag flutters before the temple of Parthenon at the Acropolis hill in Athens. Photo: Reuters
Europe

Climate change could have devastating effect on world’s ancient monuments and cultural heritage, experts warn

  • Policymakers in Athens fight to have issue included on the agenda at the UN Summit for Climate Change in New York in September
Topic |   Climate change
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 1:36am, 23 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:36am, 23 Jun, 2019

A European Union flag flutters before the temple of Parthenon at the Acropolis hill in Athens. Photo: Reuters
