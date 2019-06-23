Like in many other UK universities, Chinese form the largest foreign student group at Cambridge. Photo: Hilary Clarke
Why historic Cambridge is wooing China in the age of tech wars
- China a key partner in Cambridge’s development of Silicon Fen, the nearest thing Europe has to Silicon Valley
- Stakeholders see opportunity for UK region amid tech and trade war between China and US
Topic | US-China tech war
The US government will continue to target Chinese companies that it sees as a potential threat to national security. Photo: Reuters
Tech cold war: how Trump’s assault on Huawei is forcing the world to contemplate a digital iron curtain
- Recent US trade moves against China are not short-term negotiating tactics from Trump, they are opening salvos in a new tech cold war
- Many now think the real issue is whether China has the right to develop its own, home-grown hi-tech industry
