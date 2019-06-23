Conservative party leadership candidate Boris Johnson. Photo: Ben Birchall
Boris Johnson, Tory front runner to become Britain’s next prime minister, under pressure to explain fight with partner as support tumbles
- Police were called to the couple’s London flat after a loud argument was reported by neighbours, who said Johnson’s partner could be heard saying ‘get off me’ and ‘get out of my flat’
- A poll conducted on Saturday showed support for Johnson had fallen sharply following the incident
Former British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson delivers a short speech to Conservative Party members at the Conservative Party leadership hustings in Birmingham. Photo: EPA-EFE
British PM frontrunner Boris Johnson ‘utterly convinced’ Brexit deal can be renegotiated with the ‘right energy’
- Speaking at an assembly to gather support from party members, Johnson says he is confident that UK will leave the EU by October 31
- He repeatedly refused to answer questions about police being called to his flat earlier in the week
