A protester holds Czech flag as she protests against Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis and new minister of justice. Photo: EPA-EFE
Europe

250,000 Czechs take to the streets of Prague to demand Prime Minister Andrej Babis quit in biggest protest since communist era

  • Babis has recently faced investigations over alleged fraud and conflicts of interest
Topic |   European Union
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 2:29am, 24 Jun, 2019

Updated: 2:29am, 24 Jun, 2019

A protester holds Czech flag as she protests against Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis and new minister of justice. Photo: EPA-EFE
The massive crowd gathered Tuesday at Prague’s Wenceslas Square. Photo: EPA
Europe

Biggest Czech protest since 1989 Velvet Revolution demands billionaire PM’s resignation

  • About 120,000 in Prague call on Prime Minister Andrej Babis to quit over alleged conflicts of interest with his former business empire
  • Babis, a populist billionaire, denies wrongdoing
Topic |   European Union
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Published: 12:14pm, 5 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:24pm, 5 Jun, 2019

The massive crowd gathered Tuesday at Prague’s Wenceslas Square. Photo: EPA
