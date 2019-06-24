A protester holds Czech flag as she protests against Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis and new minister of justice. Photo: EPA-EFE
250,000 Czechs take to the streets of Prague to demand Prime Minister Andrej Babis quit in biggest protest since communist era
- Babis has recently faced investigations over alleged fraud and conflicts of interest
The massive crowd gathered Tuesday at Prague’s Wenceslas Square. Photo: EPA
Biggest Czech protest since 1989 Velvet Revolution demands billionaire PM’s resignation
- About 120,000 in Prague call on Prime Minister Andrej Babis to quit over alleged conflicts of interest with his former business empire
- Babis, a populist billionaire, denies wrongdoing
