The suspect had been ‘scouting’ the embassy area before he was arrested, said a source. Photo: AP
Man in Belgium arrested on suspicion of plotting terror attack on US embassy
- The suspect was ‘detained for an alleged attempted attack within a terrorist context and preparation of a terrorist offence’, the prosecutor’s office said
Topic | Terrorism
The suspect had been ‘scouting’ the embassy area before he was arrested, said a source. Photo: AP
Taxicabs speed down Broadway near 42nd Street in New York's Times Square. Photo: AP
New York man who plotted deadly Times Square attack arrested after unwittingly sharing details with undercover agent
- The 22-year-old Bangladeshi citizen and permanent US resident was said to have talked of using a suicide vest or an AR-15 to kill law enforcement officers
Topic | Terrorism
Taxicabs speed down Broadway near 42nd Street in New York's Times Square. Photo: AP