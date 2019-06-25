British PM hopeful Boris Johnson leaves his home in London on June 17. Photo: Reuters
Boris Johnson plans media blitz after being accused of dodging public scrutiny in British PM race
- Sky News threatens to cancel TV debate after top candidate for Tory leadership declines invitation
- Rival Jeremy Hunt joins calls for Johnson to explain why police were called to his home after late-night domestic row
Topic | Britain
Conservative party leadership candidate Boris Johnson. Photo: Ben Birchall
Boris Johnson, Tory front runner to become Britain’s next prime minister, under pressure to explain fight with partner as support tumbles
- Police were called to the couple’s London flat after a loud argument was reported by neighbours, who said Johnson’s partner could be heard saying ‘get off me’ and ‘get out of my flat’
- A poll conducted on Saturday showed support for Johnson had fallen sharply following the incident
